Nonprofit hosts underwear-and-sock drive for TUSD students-in-need

The Educational Enrichment Foundation is partnering with the TUSD Family Resource centers to gather donations of new socks and underwear for TUSD students.

Students in the district are experiencing a a critical need for these garments, a news release said.

“Over 36,000 TUSD students live at or below the poverty line, making EEF and TUSD’s Family Resource Centers an essential lifeline for students whose families are struggling,” the release said.

Throughout February, the two organizations are hosting a Socks & Undies Drive, asking for new, packaged donations from the community for children 5 to 18 years old.

“Many families are dealing with financial challenges and COVID illness, and they are reaching out to the Family Resource Centers for assistance,” says the foundation’s executive director Dawn Bell. “Being a parent myself, I know how quickly kids grow out of their clothes, shoes and underwear. All children deserve to have proper undergarments to feel confident and comfortable.”