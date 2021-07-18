Nonprofit JobPath to expand its reach with $1M in American Rescue Plan funds

While the American Rescue Plan dollars will supplement future students’ education while ramping up the program, last fiscal year, the county allocated JobPath $750,000 in CARES Act funds, which went toward students already enrolled in the program.

Magnuson, who worked as a waiter to supplement his education and the high-cost of welding equipment, went unemployed for three months as the pandemic stymied restaurants’ operations.

“I sent (JobPath) basically every bill I could find, and they essentially paid my bills for three months,” he said. “They were absolutely a lifesaver and kept me from totally draining my savings”

Throughout the pandemic, many of the hands-on manufacturing and health programs JobPath supports have gone remote, and the nonprofit has given out 50 laptops and helped over 100 students taking class from home with internet payments.

Regardless, about 15 JobPath students had to delay their graduation due to a lack of available classes.

The planned growth of JobPath from this year’s influx of cash, Henderson says, is a continuation of pandemic recovery.