Nonprofit provides haven for women seeking recovery from substance abuse

“There are many reasons that it is beneficial for a mother to have her children with her: Primarily, she can better focus on her recovery if she isn’t worried about her children. Also, some come from a negative home environment where they don’t want to leave their children and sometimes, for single mothers, there is no other alternative,” said Higgins.

The holistic “whole body” approach is the foundation of the program, according to Higgins. In addition to intensive therapy with masters-level therapists, the Haven offers Reiki and yoga classes; Native American drumming and artistic work taught by Native American elders; and AcuDetox, a form of acupuncture used to treat addiction, trauma and stress.

“The goal is to improve the health of women so they can get their lives back together in a positive way. We want them to be able to return to society and be productive while looking after their children and families. Ideally, they will be able to pay it forward themselves by becoming productive taxpayers,” said Higgins.

To that end, The Haven can also assist women with attaining education and professional training. The organization recently received a $100,000 donation from the Stonewall Foundation to fund Reyn’s Fund in honor of the late Reyn Voevodsky. Reyn’s Fund is a scholarship for clients of The Haven.