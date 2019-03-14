If you go

Tucson Society of the Blind presents two spring concerts featuring harpist Christine Vivona and the Old Arizona Brass Band

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.

Where: Fellowship Square, 8111 E. Broadway.

Cost: $10 per person; advance purchase required due to limited seating.

The benefit concert features harpist Christine Vivona on March 22; the Old Arizona Brass Band will perform March 23. Festivities also include a silent auction both evenings and a raffle on Friday evening. All proceeds from the events will benefit Tucson Society of the Blind. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling Tom Young at 721-1029; concert tickets can be purchased by calling the Fellowship Square activity office at 721-3003.

TSB is also a designated participant in Jim Click’s Millions for Tucson Raffle 2019. Grand prize is a new 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit; second prize is two first-class, round-trip airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply); and third prize is $5,000 in cash. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100; funds from any tickets sold by the Tucson Society of the Blind directly benefit the nonprofit. For more information, call 298-2427.

Volunteers are also needed to serve refreshments and assist with driving TSB members to field trips and meetings. For more information, visit www.tucsonsocietyoftheblind.org or call 298-2427.