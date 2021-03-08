Nonprofit using telehealth to help kids, caregivers

“We didn’t want to stop seeing children and families who need us as much as ever, so we decided to do it through telehealth, and it has done remarkably well. We see kids in the hospital and also kids who are isolated at home with special needs. The biggest surprise is how it has allowed us to broaden our scope in Southern Arizona and all over the country, ” said Beider.

Meehan is among the parents, caregivers and health-care providers who have experienced that scope of benefits. She is in the midst of the 10-week ITK TeleWellness Program designed to provide recipients around the world with access to personalized, healing therapies and wellness education. The program offers a variety of tools aimed at reducing stress and anxiety and fostering resilience. Techniques include meditation, breathing exercises, nutrition, movement, journaling and more.

The therapies are data-driven, and research among participants indicates a significant reduction in burnout and depression, according Beider.

“We give the providers practical steps to implement stress reduction in their lives and are showing really good results. They walk away with a health and wellness tool kit that helps to regulate the nervous system and gives strategies for coping with high-level stress,” said Beider.