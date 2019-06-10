Southern Arizona nonprofits can now apply to take part in the fifth annual Social Venture Partners Tucson Fast Pitch mentoring program.
The two-month program will conclude with a competition to award more than $80,000 in grants, prizes and donations to winning nonprofits.
The program trains nonprofits to deliver their fundraising message within three minutes and to emphasize key points that resonate with target audiences.
SVP Tucson will select 15 nonprofit leaders based on their innovative approaches to creating social change and their potential to benefit the community. Selected nonprofits will receive training and mentoring over two months from volunteer business, marketing and coaching professionals on how to succinctly and powerfully tell their story.
The program ends in a fast-pitch competition: a rapid-fire presentation during which seven finalists, in presentations of three minutes each, share their mission, vision and impact with judges and an audience.
“Fast Pitch put us on the map,” said Lia Pierse, who runs Single Moms Scholars for Interfaith Community Services and participated in Fast Pitch in 2016. “We raised $70,000 directly from our presentation and an additional $75,000 from connections we made through the program.”
The application deadline is July 12. To apply and learn more, visit the SVP Tucson website at: www.socialventurepartners.org/tucson/fast-pitch/