 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofits can register, re-enroll now for Arizona Gives Day
alert top story

Nonprofits can register, re-enroll now for Arizona Gives Day

Last year's event raised $6.1 million for Arizona nonprofits

Registration and re-enrollment is now open for nonprofits that want to participate in Arizona Gives Day 2021.

The 24-hour online fundraising event for Arizona nonprofits is scheduled for April 6.

Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1 million for nonprofits statewide.

All participating nonprofits need to register or re-enroll at www.azgives.org before March 5.

“Nonprofits across Arizona are still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, yet they consistently continued bring vital services, resources and even entertainment to communities across the state,” said Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, which hosts the annual event.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News