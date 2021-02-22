Nonprofits can register, re-enroll now for Arizona Gives Day

Registration and re-enrollment is now open for nonprofits that want to participate in Arizona Gives Day 2021.

The 24-hour online fundraising event for Arizona nonprofits is scheduled for April 6.

Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1 million for nonprofits statewide.

All participating nonprofits need to register or re-enroll at www.azgives.org before March 5.

“Nonprofits across Arizona are still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, yet they consistently continued bring vital services, resources and even entertainment to communities across the state,” said Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, which hosts the annual event.