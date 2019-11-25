How to help

Add gift cards and gifts to your holiday shopping list

Aviva Children’s Services Holiday Program Toy Drive Collection

When: Deadline is Friday, Dec. 13.

Aviva Children’s Services is in need of donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts (including gift cards for $20 or less to Target, Walmart and other stores) for 2,500 children ages newborn to 18. Gifts can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday at Aviva Children’s Services, 153 S. Plumer Ave. or at Easterseals Blake Foundation, 7750 E Broadway, Suite A200. Monetary contributions will also be accepted online at www.avivatucson.org or for more information call 327-6779.

Aviva Children’s Services is a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization for tax-credit donations.

Support the Salvation Army

What: Salvation Army Stuff the Bus

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 13.

Where: Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway.

The Salvation Army is working to collect at least 20,000 new, unwrapped toys, board games and bikes for about 4,000 children 12 and younger.

Salvation Army Christmas Angel Giving Trees

When: Deadline is Saturday, Dec. 23.

Where: New, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at Foothills Mall, La Encantada, Park Place Mall or Tucson Mall. Donations can also be dropped at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., or made online at www.salvationarmytucson.org or by calling 795-9671.

Youth On Their Own “Spread the Warmth” Holiday Gift Challenge

When: Deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Youth On Their Own is seeking donations of 1,600 new adult-sized blankets and throws and 1,600 gift cards in $25 increments to Walmart or Target in order to provide holiday gifts to homeless and near-homeless teenagers. Donations are requested by Friday, Dec. 6 in order to deliver gifts to students before the holidays, but contributions will be accepted through the end of December at YOTO, 1660 N. Alvernon Way. Donations can also be made online at yoto.org or by calling 293-1136. YOTO is a qualifying organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.