The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona on Friday awarded $500,000 to 23 nonprofits in Southern Arizona.
This funding, called CORE grants, support the basics for nonprofits including administrative costs, program expenses and staff salaries. CFSA has been providing philanthropic support for individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits here since 1980.
Donor increases this year raised the grant funding by 67% and increased the number of nonprofits getting help by 13%, including support for organizations in Pima, Santa Cruz, Yuma and Cochise counties.
CFSA serves communities south of the Gila River, primarily Pima and Santa Cruz counties but also an increasing number of nonprofits in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Yuma counties.
“CFSA is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations with general operating support and we hope to expand our CORE Grants even more next year,” said Kelly Huber, director of community investments for CFSA.
The following organizations received funding this year: Adult Literacy Plus of Southwest Arizona; Amerind Foundation Inc.; Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County Inc.; Campesinos Sin Fronteras; Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona; Construyendo Circulos de Paz/Circles of Peace; Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona; Higher Ground; International Sonoran Desert Alliance; Imago Dei Middle School; Integrative Touch for Kids; Jewish History Museum; Job Path Inc.; Lori’s Place — Cochise Family Advocacy Center; Make Way for Books; Native American Advancement Foundation; Sahuarita Food Bank; Sister Jose Women’s Center; Sky Island Alliance; Tu Nidito; Tucson Girls Chorus; UA Center for Recruitment and Retention of Math Teachers; Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program.