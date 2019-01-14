Arizona’s Children Association
Mission: Protecting children, empowering youth and strengthening families.
Wish list: Tickets/passes to movie theaters, restaurant/coffee house gift cards for mentors and mentees in the Thrive Mentor Program to use for outings, makeup and cosmetics for youths living in foster care or living independently, new art supplies for children who are receiving behavioral health services or living in foster care.
Address: 3716 E. Columbia St. Tucson, AZ 85714; 622-7611, Ext. 1214; www.arizonaschildren.org
Paws Patrol
Mission: Reducing the feral cat overpopulation through trapping, neutering and returning.
Wish list: Gift cards from Petco, Petsmart and Walmart; donations to Valley Verde Vet in Green Valley for cat veterinarian expenses; laundry soap, bleach, paper towels, toilet paper; Natural Balance Ultra dry food; scoopable litter; 8-foot-by-10-foot storage shed.
Address: 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, No. 120, Green Valley; 207-4024; www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Ayuda of Southern Arizona — Smiles for Soldiers Program
Mission: Identifying and filling gaps in social services for underserved populations for whom social services are not traditionally available.
Wish list: Dental professionals willing to donate or discount services for retired and disabled veterans with Ayuda paying the out-of-pocket costs (such as lab work or dentures) for the professional providing free services; donations to pay for essential dental care for veterans who are ineligible to receive dental benefits from the Veterans Administration and are financially unable to obtain necessary dental care.
Address: 2321 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85719; 245-2997; ayudaofsouthernaz.org/