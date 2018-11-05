Courtney’s Courage
Mission: Assistance and family support services for pediatric cancer patients being treated at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
Wish list: Gift cards to Walmart, Target, restaurants, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, movie tickets, Gamestop, gas cards (QT or Circle K), grocery stores; hand-held games; Pokémon cards; art supplies; crossword puzzle books; headphones; nail polish; small Lego boxes; socks.
Address: 2201 N. Oracle Road, No. 6 (Starbuck Design building); 269-9824; www.courtneyscourage.org
Higher Ground A Resource Center
Mission: Empowering one life at a time to reach, transform and elevate the community through showing love and building character.
Wish list: Camera (Nikon D5600); digital cameras (Canon Powershot SX420); drone kit for STEM program; dance mirrors; art supplies (easels, canvases, sculpture clay, drawing kits, sculpting kits, art kits); wrestling mats; basketball hoops; office supplies (envelopes, stamps); school supplies (pencils, notebooks, paper, construction paper, backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, poster board).
Address: 101 W. 44th St., Tucson, AZ 85713; 622-1425; www.higherground.me
Learning About Diabetes Inc.
Mission: Providing consumers and those with diabetes free, easy-to-understand diabetes education programs in English and Spanish on our website, www.learningaboutdiabetes.org
Wish list: Tax-deductible contributions in any amount to help pay for the development of the free educational videos.
Address: 4729 E. Sunrise Drive, No. 454, Tucson, AZ 85718; 561-7100; www.learningaboutdiabetes.org