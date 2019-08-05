Unscrewed Theater
Mission: We are dedicated to teaching, performing and producing all forms of live improvisational theater in Tucson.
Wish List: 16-gauge speaker wire; 4-channel wireless transmitter/receiver; amplifier; camcorder wall mount; canon XA11 camcorder; Cat6 Ethernet cable; HDMI signal extender; laptop, Windows 10 software, projector, RCA cables; round ceiling speakers; speaker mount kit; ceiling mounted speakers; ceiling mounted projector screen; flooring (carpet, carpet tile, rugs); office type upholstered chairs; desk; couch and love seat; four-drawer file cabinet.
Address: 4500 E. Speedway No. 39, Tucson, AZ 85712; 289-8076; www.unscrewedtheater.org
Angels’ Cat Sanctuary
Mission: Build a life-long sanctuary for cats and dogs to live a life of safety.
Wish List: Food, litter, funds, cleaning supplies.
Address: 3440 W. Goret Road, Tucson, AZ 85745, 977-4091, www.angelscatsanctuary.com
Park Villa Casitas/Blanche Johnson Courtyards
Mission: Provide supportive housing that enhances the well-being and quality of life for very low income seniors.
Wish List: Books, magazines, puzzles, board games and card games; cleaning products; clothing (gloves, beanies, blankets scarves and socks); movies/DVDs (documentaries, concert DVDs in Spanish and English); toiletries (toilet paper, soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrushes, pads, paper towels and laundry detergent/fabric softener); nonperishable food items (canned vegetables, fruit or meat items).
Address: 1435 E. 36th St., Tucson, AZ 85713; 623-7915