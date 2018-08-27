Academy of Tucson high school basketball
Mission: Academy of Tucson — where students are educated and become contributors to society and lifelong learners.
Wish list: Basketball practice jerseys, basketballs.
Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com
Fighting For Families
Mission: Assisting families in reuniting with their children who are in state custody.
Wish list: Bus passes or funds to purchase the passes, gift cards for any clothing retailers, gift cards for local grocery outlets, monetary donations.
Address: 1702 W. 36th St., Suite 1193, Tucson, AZ, 85713; 869-9379; www.fightforfamilies.org
Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
Mission: Providing east-side Tucson senior citizens with services that enable them to remain in their homes and live independently, safely, and with dignity.
Wish list: Volunteer drivers,financial donations, grant writer, gift cards for gas for our volunteers, office supplies, stamps, printing services.
Address: 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 248-0300; www.tucsonenvp.com