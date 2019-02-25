Unscrewed Theater
Mission: Teaching, performing and producing all forms of live improvisational theater.
Wish list: 16-gauge speaker wire; 4-channel wireless transmitter/receiver; amplifier; camcorder wall mount; Canon XA11 camcorder; Cat6 Ethernet cable; HDMI signal extender; laptop, Windows 10, projector, RCA cables; round ceiling speakers; speaker mount kit; ceiling-mounted speakers; ceiling-mounted projector screen; flooring (carpet, carpet tile, rugs); upholstered office chairs; desk; couch and loveseat; four-drawer filing cabinet.
Address: 4500 E. Speedway, No. 39, Tucson, AZ 85712; 289-8076; www.unscrewedtheater.org
Angels’ Cat Sanctuary
Mission: Building a lifelong sanctuary for cats and dogs to live a life of safety.
Wish list: Food, litter, funds, cleaning supplies.
Address: 3440 W. Goret Road, Tucson, AZ 85745; 977-4091; www.angelscatsanctuary.com
Park Villa Casitas/Blanche Johnson Courtyards
Mission: Providing supportive housing that enhances the wellbeing and quality of life for low-income seniors.
Wish list: Books, magazines, puzzles, board games and card games; cleaning products; clothing (gloves, beanies, blankets scarves and warm socks); movies/DVDs (documentaries, concert DVDs in Spanish and English); toiletries; nonperishable food items.
Address: 1435 E. 36th St., Tucson, AZ 85713; 623-7915.