The Edge School, Inc.

Mission: Education and social/emotional support for at-risk youth full of potential.

Wish List: Cleaning wipes; colored ream paper; copy paper; Kleenex; lined paper; pens/pencils.

Address: 2555 East 1st Street, Tucson, AZ 85716; 881-1389.

Southwest Medical Aid

Mission: We accept and distribute medical supplies and equipment that are usable by individuals in need free of charge.

Wish List: 4x4 gauze pads; glucose meter test strips; Ace wraps; XL and XXL disposable briefs.

Address: 720 E. 46th Street, Tucson, Arizona 85713; 622-2938; www.southwestmedicalaid.org

Bikers Against Child Abuse, BACA

Mission: To empower children who have been abused to not feel afraid of the world in which they live.

Wish list items: Boys and girls denim jackets sizes 5T-12 to make into biker vests for our little brothers and sisters.

Address to receive donations: 3357 N. Christmas Ave., Tucson, AZ 85716; 647-1606; www.bacaworld.org

