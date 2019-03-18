Bikers Against Child Abuse
Mission: To empower children who have been abused to not feel afraid of the world in which they live.
Wish list items: Boys and girls denim jackets sizes 5T-12 to make into biker vests for our little brothers and sisters.
Address to receive donations: 3357 N. Christmas Ave., Tucson, AZ 85716; 647-1606, www.bacaworld.org
Fighting For Families
Mission: Assist families in reuniting with their children who are in state custody
Wish List: Bus passes or funds to purchase; gift cards for any clothing retailers; gift cards for local grocery outlets; monetary donations.
Address: 1702 W. 36th St., Suite 1193, Tucson, AZ, 85713; 869-9379.
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Mission: Provide opportunities for people with Parkinson's and other movement disorders to learn, live more fully and connect with others.
Wish List: Projector for presentations; portable screen for presentations; portable microphone; flat-screen computer monitor; graphic design for brochures; computer web camera; gift certificates for care partner giveaways.
Address: PMDAlliance, c/o Mark Evans @ Emerge, 2545 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ 85716, (800) 256-0966, www.pmdalliance.org