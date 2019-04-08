The Christ Child Society of Tucson
Mission: Express the members’ love of Christ by personal service to God’s children in need.
Wish List: Diapers; onesies (0-9 months); sleepers (0-9 months); baby wipes; hooded towels; baby washcloths; receiving blankets; soft (infant safe) toys; baby board books.
Address: 13142 N. Rivercane Loop, Marana, AZ 85658; aschneid24@hotmail.com; www.christchildsocietyoftucson.com
Sun Sounds of Arizona
Mission: Providing audio access to print information to people who cannot read or hold print material due to a disability.
Wish List: Arizona Daily Star and USA Today subscriptions (needed for morning volunteers to read live on air to listeners with print disabilities); copy paper; large office printer/copier; printer cartridges (for refills of small Brother MFC- J480DW printer); repair of Xerox machine.
Address: 7290 E. Broadway, No. 166, Tucson, AZ 85710; 230-6802; www.sunsounds.org
Angel Heart Pajama Project
Mission: To provide new pajamas and books and foster literacy development to children who are placed in foster care
Wish List: New books for ages infant to pre-teen; new pajamas for ages infant to pre-teen; new or gently used black four-drawer vertical file cabinet; new or gently used wireless color laser all-in-one printer, scanner, copier, fax; new/gently used clear plastic storage bins (13 or 54 quart); new/gently used black metal shelving unit, four-shelf.
Address: 1300 N. Greasewood Road, Tucson, AZ 85745; 890-2829; www.angelheartpajamaproject.org