Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue
Mission: All-volunteer, no kennel, home-based foster organization dedicated to rescuing beagles and educating their new families.
Wish list: Leashes and collars; dog food, preferably grain-free; treats; dog beds; crates (medium and large); baby gates; gift cards for food and supplies; sponsorship for medications and spay/neuter; new foster families
Address: 2080 S. Westmont Drive, Tucson, AZ 85713; 247-7720; www.soazbeaglerescue.com
Marshall Home for Men
Mission: Providing permanent housing with licensed care in a safe and supportive environment to men of limited financial means.
Wish list: Odor eaters for shoes; Kleenex; twin, full zipper mattress covers; electric razors; underwear, assorted sizes, mostly larger; liquid body wash; pull-up Depends; alcohol pads; large sharps containers.
Address: 3314 S. 16th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713; 624-5193; www.marshallhomeformen.org
Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)
Mission: Providing equine-related programs for children and adults with special needs.
Wish list: Air compressor; Apple 3G iPads; paper towels, toilet paper, small paper cups for water, liquid soap and hand sanitizer, sunscreen; draft bridles, halters, and girths; Wintec all purpose saddle (medium or wide tree); new lung whips; organic respirator; used tack and saddles; vet wrap and medical tape; wet-erase markers; white copy paper.
Address: 8920 E. Woodland Road, Tucson, AZ 85749; 749-2360; www.trotarizona.org