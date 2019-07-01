Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue
Mission: All-volunteer, no kennel, home-based foster organization dedicated to the rescue of beagles and education of their new families.
Wish List: Leashes, collars; dog food, preferably grain free; treats; dog beds; crates; baby gates; gift cards for food and supplies; sponsorship for medications and spay/neuter; new foster families.
Address: 2080 S. Westmont Dr., Tucson, AZ 85713; 247-7720; www.soazbeaglerescue.com
The Oracle Women's Network
Mission: Our focus is to support businesses in Oracle by providing networking opportunities and partnering with other organizations.
Wish List: Small hot water tank; laptop for the visitor center to provide information to tourists and volunteer use; a wrought iron or metal patio set for the front porch of visitor center; three new signs for visitor center.
Address: 1470 W. American Ave., P.O. Box 5423, Oracle, AZ 85623, (520) 241-1142.
Literacy Connects
Mission: Connecting people of all ages to a world of opportunities through literacy and creative expression
Wish List: Book display easels, iPad, tablet stand, children’s books, children’s bicycles, interior accordion door, patio set, display easels, easel pads, Expo dry erase markers, platform hand truck.
Address: 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson, AZ 85705; 882-8006; www.literacyconnects.org