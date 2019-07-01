A smiling figure greets guests in the library at the Literacy Connects offices at 200 E. Yavapai Road. The room was once the gym of the former Redeemer Lutheran Church and School.

Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue

Mission: All-volunteer, no kennel, home-based foster organization dedicated to the rescue of beagles and education of their new families.

Wish List: Leashes, collars; dog food, preferably grain free; treats; dog beds; crates; baby gates; gift cards for food and supplies; sponsorship for medications and spay/neuter; new foster families.

Address: 2080 S. Westmont Dr., Tucson, AZ 85713; 247-7720; www.soazbeaglerescue.com

The Oracle Women's Network 

Mission: Our focus is to support businesses in Oracle by providing networking opportunities and partnering with other organizations.

Wish List: Small hot water tank; laptop for the visitor center to provide information to tourists and volunteer use; a wrought iron or metal patio set for the front porch of visitor center; three new signs for visitor center.

Address: 1470 W. American Ave., P.O. Box 5423, Oracle, AZ 85623, (520) 241-1142.

Literacy Connects

Mission: Connecting people of all ages to a world of opportunities through literacy and creative expression

Wish List: Book display easels, iPad, tablet stand, children’s books, children’s bicycles, interior accordion door, patio set, display easels, easel pads, Expo dry erase markers, platform hand truck.

Address: 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson, AZ 85705; 882-8006; www.literacyconnects.org

