The Marshall Home for Men, 3314 S. 16th Ave., has been housing and helping elderly men since 1958.

Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue

Mission: All-volunteer, no kennel, home-based foster organization dedicated to the rescue of beagles and education of their new families.

Wish list: Leashes, collars; dog food, preferably grain-free; treats; dog beds; crates (medium and large); baby gates; gift cards for food and supplies; sponsorship for medications and spay/neuter; new foster families.

Address: 2080 S. Westmont Drive, Tucson, AZ 85713; 247-7720; www.soazbeaglerescue.com

Marshall Home for Men

Mission: Providing permanent housing with licensed care in a safe and supportive environment to men of limited financial means.

Wish list: Odor Eaters for shoes, Kleenex, twin and full zipper mattress covers, electric razors, underwear in assorted sizes, liquid body wash, pull-up Depends, alcohol pads, large sharps containers.

Address: 3314 S. 16th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713; 624-5193; www.marshallhomeformen.org

Courtney’s Courage
  • Mission
  • : Assistance and family support services for pediatric cancer patients being treated at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
  • Wish list
  • : Gift cards to Walmart, Target, restaurants, iTunes, Amazon, movie tickets, Gamestop, gas cards (QT or Circle K) and grocery stores; hand-held games, Pokémon cards, art supplies, crossword puzzle books, headphones, nail polish, small Lego sets, socks.
  • Address
  • : 2201 N. Oracle Road, No. 6 (Starbuck Design building); 269-9824;
  • www.courtneyscourage.org
