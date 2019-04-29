Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue
Mission: All-volunteer, no kennel, home-based foster organization dedicated to the rescue of beagles and education of their new families.
Wish list: Leashes, collars; dog food, preferably grain-free; treats; dog beds; crates (medium and large); baby gates; gift cards for food and supplies; sponsorship for medications and spay/neuter; new foster families.
Address: 2080 S. Westmont Drive, Tucson, AZ 85713; 247-7720; www.soazbeaglerescue.com
Marshall Home for Men
Mission: Providing permanent housing with licensed care in a safe and supportive environment to men of limited financial means.
Wish list: Odor Eaters for shoes, Kleenex, twin and full zipper mattress covers, electric razors, underwear in assorted sizes, liquid body wash, pull-up Depends, alcohol pads, large sharps containers.
Address: 3314 S. 16th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713; 624-5193; www.marshallhomeformen.org
Courtney’s Courage
- Mission
- : Assistance and family support services for pediatric cancer patients being treated at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
- Wish list
- : Gift cards to Walmart, Target, restaurants, iTunes, Amazon, movie tickets, Gamestop, gas cards (QT or Circle K) and grocery stores; hand-held games, Pokémon cards, art supplies, crossword puzzle books, headphones, nail polish, small Lego sets, socks.
- Address
- : 2201 N. Oracle Road, No. 6 (Starbuck Design building); 269-9824;
- www.courtneyscourage.org