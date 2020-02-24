Nonprofits' wish list: Electric toothbrushes, socks, sports equipment, computers

B
izELife Nonprofit
Mission: Advances entrepreneurial mindset for all stages to start a business or profession and promote giving to those in need .
Wish List: New electric toothbrushes; donations; sturdy paper plates and utensils.
Address: By appointment only for goods or services; 480-438-0047.
La Frontera Arizona
Mission: Prove innovative solutions to complex community problems.
Wish List: Adult size socks for men and women; bath towels (new or used); art supplies (markers, crayons, paints, construction paper, glitter and glue); board games to be used in the Therapeutic Child Care Program; hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, gel, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste); twin size sheets (new or used); sports equipment (footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, hula hoops); cases of bottled water.
Address: 504 W. 29th St., Tucson, 85713; 838-5593; www.lafronteraaz.org
Dancing in the Streets Arizona
Mission: Help a diverse group of students learn personal responsibility and build hope for their futures through the serious study of ballet. Our students are for the most part at-risk youth from low-income families who receive full or partial scholarships.
Wish List: Two new or slightly used computers (one laptop, one desktop); one high capacity color laser printer; copy paper; bottled water; Danswest Danswear gift cards; Gaslight Theatre shop gift cards; portable costume racks; Costco gift cards; cleaning supplies; cleaning services.
Studio Address: 88 W. 38th St., Suite 200, Tucson, 85713; 867-8489; info@ditsaz.org