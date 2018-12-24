HEART of Tucson, Happy Equine Acres Rescue & Therapy
Mission: HEART rescues, rehabilitates and provides new homes for abandoned, neglected or abused horses. We educate to prevent future abuse.
Wish list: Horse property (5 acres or more), quarter-ton truck, mare motel, tractor or quad, three-horse trailer, Tuff Shed, five squeezes of bermuda/alfalfa hay, money for horse supplies.
Address: 120 S. Houghton Road., No. 138-267, Tucson, AZ 85748; www.heartoftucson.org
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)
Mission: We provide services to those affected by HIV/AIDS. Through education and support, we reduce stigma and sustain hope.
Wish list: Bleach, paper towels, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Address: 2660 N. First Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719; 299-6647, Ext. 204; www.tihan.org
Devereux Arizona
Mission: Devereux changes lives and nurtures human potential. We inspire hope, ensure well-being, and promote meaningful life choices.
Wish list: All donations benefit foster-care, residential and respite programs. Passes to any family-friendly attractions such as Reid Park Zoo, Children’s Museum Tucson, movie passes, etc.; gift cards (Walmart, Target, grocery stores, restaurants, gas cards); hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, etc.); clothing; arts and crafts supplies; board games, card games and puzzles; sporting equipment; toys/stuffed animals; DVDs (rated G and PG); office supplies.
Address: 6141 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712; 576-5597, www.devereux.org