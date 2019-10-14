Organization: Vail Youth Symphony
Mission: To encourage, inspire and nurture the talents of young musicians through quality orchestral experiences while strengthening community with the power of music.
Wish List: Instruments; strings (for violin, viola, cello and bass); music stands; electronic tuners; rock stops/straps for cellos and basses; reeds/valve oil; rosin; copy paper; pencils; monetary donations.
Address: 1021 N. Darlene Drive, Vail, AZ 85641, www.vailyouthsymphony.org
Organization: Learning About Diabetes, Inc.
Mission: Provide consumers and those with diabetes free, easy-to-understand diabetes education programs in English and Spanish on our free website, www.learningaboutdiabetes.org
Wish List: Tax-deductible contributions in any amount to help pay for the development of free, easy-to-understand diabetes-care videos in English and Spanish.
Address: 4729 E. Sunrise Drive #454, Tucson, AZ 85718; (520) 561-7100, www.learningaboutdiabetes.org
Organization: Marshall Home for Men
Mission: Provide permanent housing with licensed care in a safe and supportive environment to men of limited financial means.
Wish List: Odor eaters for shoes; Kleenex; twin full zipper mattress covers; electric razors; underwear, assorted sizes, mostly larger sizes; liquid body wash; pull up Depends; alcohol pads; large sharps containers.
Address: 3314 S. 16th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713, (520) 624-5193, www.marshallhomeformen.org