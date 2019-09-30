Southern Arizona Chess Association
Mission: Devoted to promoting chess and chess events in Southern Arizona and beyond.
Wish List: Laptop computers (new or gently used with Windows 10); laser printers (new or gently used, compatible with Windows 10). Computers and printers are used to make pairings and manage large youth chess tournaments, frequently run with 150 to 300 players.
Address: PO Box 40663 Tucson, AZ 85717; 906-7305; www.sazchess.org
I am You 360
Mission: Plant seeds of hope. Watch our youth grow, and become fruitful.
Wish list: Printing paper; medium size, all-in-one color printer; stainless-steel refrigerator. The organization is moving into a new office to effectively serve at-risk youth.
Address: PO Box 16161 Tucson, AZ 86732; 440-1335, iamyou360@hotmail.com (please email to coordinate drop off)
Adult Loss Of Hearing Association
Mission: Provide a support system for individuals with acquired deafness and/or hearing loss and their families, ensuring their participation in the mainstream of life.
Wish List: New and updated products for our demo room (Williams Sound new release of a Personal FM System, etc.); pro bono marketing person; part-time, pro bono grant writer; new or refurbished chairs for meeting/class room; new microphones for meeting room; new carpeting for the demonstration room; color printer; a good video camera, acoustical tiles on walls; and cash donations of any amount.
Address: 4001 E. Fort Lowell Road; Tucson, Arizona 85712; 795-9887; www.ALOHAaz.org