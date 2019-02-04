Adult Loss Of Hearing Association
Mission: Providing a support system for individuals with acquired deafness and/or hearing loss and their families, ensuring their participation in the mainstream of life.
Wish list: New and updated products for our demo room (Williams Sound new release of a Personal FM System, etc.); pro bono marketing person, part-time pro bono grant writer, new or refurbished chairs for meeting room, new microphones for meeting room, new carpeting for the demonstration room; color printer, a good video camera, acoustical tiles for walls, cash donations of any amount.
Address: 4001 E. Fort Lowell Road; Tucson, 85712; 795-9887; www.ALOHAaz.org
Mobile Meals of Tucson
Mission: Preserving the health, dignity and independence of homebound adults by providing home-delivered, special diet meals and daily contact with a caring volunteer.
Wish list: Volunteers to help deliver meals to homebound elderly and disabled adults throughout Tucson. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with pick-up at several hospitals. Deliver one day a week or more. Training and background check required. Must be 18 or older. Mileage reimbursement is available. Please call or visit website for details.
Address: 4803 E. 5th St. #209, Tucson, 85711; 622-1600; www.mobilemealsoftucson.org
Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports
Mission: Providing and promoting fitness, recreation and competitive sports opportunities for people with disabilities
Wish list: Basketball jerseys, basketball wheelchair, handcyles, sports wheelchair tires.
Address: 2610 E. Croyden St., Tucson, 85716; 370-0588; www.soazadaptivesports.org