Ben’s Bells
Mission: To inspire, educate and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness
Wish list: Mural tile (neutral floor tile, ceramic fired tile, no terra cotta, marble, travertine, dishware); quarter-inch mirror pieces; clay vacuum; trash bags; iPad 16GB (black); Nikon camera and tripod; folding table; Tabouret Bistro steel side chairs; display and storage baskets; vacuum (Bissell PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A); Huggies baby wipes; toilet paper; toothbrushes; patio heaters; paper, pens,paintbrushes.
Address: 40 W. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85717; 622-1379; www.bensbells.org
PowerSource Tucson Inc.
Mission: Providing programs for women living with HIV, responding to their needs and interests.
Wish list: Office space; surface laptops; copy paper; ink cartridges for HP Officejet Pro 8610 and Kodak printer; nonperishable protein foods (canned beans, canned tuna and meats, shelf-stable cheeses, etc.); graduate interns with knowledge of public health; bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks; webmaster familiar with GoDaddy and MailChimp; CD boom box with microphone; six-passenger van.
Address: 6444 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 777-8987; www.powersourcetucson.org
Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center
Mission: To protect and support children through a coordinated response that includes intervention, assessment and prevention.
Wish list: Case of copy paper, ink cartridge (Xerox Black Toner Cartridge (106R02759), paper towels, plastic forks and spoons.
Address: 2329 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713; 724-6600; www.sacacenter.org