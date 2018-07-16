Buy Now

Ben’s Bells mural in front of La Paloma Academy’s Central Campus, at 2050 N. Wilmot Road.

 Briana Sanchez / for the Arizona Daily Star
Ben’s Bells

Mission: To inspire, educate and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness

Wish list: Mural tile (neutral floor tile, ceramic fired tile, no terra cotta, marble, travertine, dishware); quarter-inch mirror pieces; clay vacuum; trash bags; iPad 16GB (black); Nikon camera and tripod; folding table; Tabouret Bistro steel side chairs; display and storage baskets; vacuum (Bissell PowerEdge Pet Hard Floor Corded Vacuum, 81L2A); Huggies baby wipes; toilet paper; toothbrushes; patio heaters; paper, pens,paintbrushes.

Address: 40 W. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85717; 622-1379; www.bensbells.org

PowerSource Tucson Inc.

Mission: Providing programs for women living with HIV, responding to their needs and interests.

Wish list: Office space; surface laptops; copy paper; ink cartridges for HP Officejet Pro 8610 and Kodak printer; nonperishable protein foods (canned beans, canned tuna and meats, shelf-stable cheeses, etc.); graduate interns with knowledge of public health; bookkeeper familiar with QuickBooks; webmaster familiar with GoDaddy and MailChimp; CD boom box with microphone; six-passenger van.

Address: 6444 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710; 777-8987; www.powersourcetucson.org

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

Mission: To protect and support children through a coordinated response that includes intervention, assessment and prevention.

Wish list: Case of copy paper, ink cartridge (Xerox Black Toner Cartridge (106R02759), paper towels, plastic forks and spoons.

Address: 2329 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713; 724-6600; www.sacacenter.org

