Tucson Youth Music Center, a program of the Symphony Women’s Association
Mission: Offering weekly music instruction, with loaner instruments/music to underserved and at-risk children at no cost.
Wish list: Musical instruments: violins (½, ¾ and full-size), violas, flutes, clarinets, guitars, trumpets, electronic keyboards, Orff instruments; music supplies: sturdy music stands, tuners, strings, metronomes, rosin, mouthpieces; office supplies, copier paper, three-hole folders and binders; in-kind catering services for receptions after student recitals; sponsor a student by donating to the scholarship fund; helping make our building renovation a reality by donating to our building fund or offering expertise to help with the renovation.
Address: 8 E. 15th St., Tucson, AZ 85701; 882-6653; tymcparentsgroup@gmail.com
Pima Paws for Life
Mission: Partnering with the community in creating a no-kill county for unwanted pets.
Wish list: Kirkland Nature’s Domain Grain Free (yellow bag) dry food (Costco), Kirkland ground canned dog food (Costco), laundry detergent, Dawn original dish soap, paper towels, dryer sheets, puppy pads, canned cat/kitten food (classic pate), cat litter and tall kitchen trash bags.
Address: 2555 W. Zinnia Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705; 867-1193; www.pimapawsforlife.org
Answers for Life Pregnancy Center
Mission: Helping low-income mothers with diapers, formula, wipes, and clothing from infant to 5T.
Wish list: Similac formula, diapers sizes 4-6, boys clothing sizes 2T to 5T, girls clothing sizes 3-5T, receiving blankets, baby quilts, wipes,baby bottles, infant gowns, onesies.
Address: 627 N. Swan Road, Tucson, AZ 85711; 308-8990; www.afltucson.com