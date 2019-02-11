Legos

UA Steele Childrens’s Research Center is looking for donations of Legos.

Pima County Community Land Trust

Mission: Developing permanently affordable housing, promoting community revitalization, providing programs that help preserve housing.

Wish list: Coffee pot, laptop, projector, projector screen, refrigerator.

Address: 17 N. Linda Ave., Tucson, AZ 85745; 603-0587; www.pcclt.org

Arts for All Inc.

Mission: Making the arts accessible to children and adults, particularly those with special needs.

Wish list: Computer monitors, computers, Lego strips, Legos.

Address: 2520 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705; 622-4100; www.artsforallinc.org

Intermountain Centers

Mission: Providing the highest quality, evidence-based human services to facilitate self-sufficiency in one’s own community.

Wish list: Backpacks and school supplies; new or gently used chairs, couches, desks, entertainment credenzas; monetary donations.

Address: 994 E. Harrison Road, Tucson, AZ 85748; 721-1887; www.intermountaincenters.org

