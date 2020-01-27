Nonprofits' wish list: Recording studio help, basketballs, pet gift cards

Boom Talk Media
Mission: Provide connection and continued learning for people ages 50 and older via weekly podcasts accessible on www.boomgoddess.com" target="_blank">www.boomgoddess.com or on iTunes, Sound Cloud, Stitcher and your favorite podcast app.
Wish List: Recording studio or a recording engineer who offers their services pro bono or financial support to cover ongoing recording, editing and broadcasting expenses.
Address: Donations can be made and information can be found at www.boomgoddess.com
Paws Patrol
Mission: Reduce feral cat overpopulation through trap, neuter and return.
Wish List: Gift cards from Petco, Petsmart and Walmart; donations to Valley Verde Vet in Green Valley for vet expenses; laundry soap, bleach, paper towels toilet paper; Natural Balance Ultra dry food; scoopable litter; 8x10 storage shed.
Address: 750 W Camino Casa Verde, No. 120, Green Valley, 85614; (520) 207-4024; www.greenvalleypawspatrol
Academy of Tucson High School basketball
Mission: Academy of Tucson, where students are educated and become contributors to society and lifelong learners.
Wish List: Basketball practice jerseys; basketballs.
Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com