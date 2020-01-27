Nonprofits' wish list: Recording studio help, basketballs, pet gift cards
Nonprofits' wish lists

Nonprofits' wish list: Recording studio help, basketballs, pet gift cards

Boom Talk Media

Mission: Provide connection and continued learning for people ages 50 and older via weekly podcasts accessible on www.boomgoddess.com" target="_blank">www.boomgoddess.com or on iTunes, Sound Cloud, Stitcher and your favorite podcast app.

Wish List: Recording studio or a recording engineer who offers their services pro bono or financial support to cover ongoing recording, editing and broadcasting expenses.

Address: Donations can be made and information can be found at www.boomgoddess.com

Paws Patrol

Mission: Reduce feral cat overpopulation through trap, neuter and return.

Wish List: Gift cards from Petco, Petsmart and Walmart; donations to Valley Verde Vet in Green Valley for vet expenses; laundry soap, bleach, paper towels toilet paper; Natural Balance Ultra dry food; scoopable litter; 8x10 storage shed.

Address: 750 W Camino Casa Verde, No. 120, Green Valley, 85614; (520) 207-4024; www.greenvalleypawspatrol

Academy of Tucson High School basketball

Mission: Academy of Tucson, where students are educated and become contributors to society and lifelong learners.

Wish List: Basketball practice jerseys; basketballs.

Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com

Wish lists

The Arizona Daily Star publishes a Community Wish List every Tuesday for nonprofits and hosts a website where nonprofits can post their wishes year round.

Nonprofits registered as 501c(3) organizations are eligible to participate for free. Visit www.wishlisthero.org to register your organization and to update your wish lists.

Email wishlist@tucson.com if you would like to find out how you can support organizations in our community or receive support for your organization.

Community Wish List is a collaboration of the Star and Heather Hiscox, founder of WishListHero.org.

