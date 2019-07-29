Native Music Coalition
Mission: We build unity and inspire education through Native American community-based musical arts events and activities for students and families in K-12th grade. The hope is that through the workshops and events youth will be more proactive and appreciate the impactful presence of their cultural and traditional identity by capturing it in songs, videos, stories and art.
Wish List: Monetary support; food and beverages for workshop participants; school supplies; workshop/tuition fees ($20.00 per participant); stationary supplies (colored paper, envelopes); program supplies; computer software; vehicle/transportation; office supplies; laptop computer.
Contact: 262-8263; nativemusiccoalition@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/nativemusiccoalition/
Palo Verde High Magnet School
Wish List: Copy paper; classroom white boards; individual white boards; printer toner; dry-erase markers; composition notebooks; butcher paper; replacement bulbs for projectors; pencil; pens.
Address: 1302 S. Avenida Vega, Tucson, AZ 85710; 584-7403; edweb.tusd.k12.az.us/paloverde
The Edge School Inc.
Mission: Education and social/emotional support for at-risk youth full of potential
Wish List: Cleaning wipes; reams of colored paper; copy paper; Kleenex; lined paper; pens/pencils.
Address: 2555 E. 1st Street, Tucson, AZ 85716; 881-1389; www.edline.net