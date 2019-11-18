Ochoa Community School
Mission: Committed to building relationships that support high levels of learning for all.
Wish List: Card stock for printing and durability, snacks for students (fruit snacks, pretzels), Expo markers (black and different colors), pencils, Post-it anchor chart paper, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, washable paint, paint brushes, construction paper.
Address: 101 W. 25th St., Tucson, AZ 85713, 225-2400, www.tusd1.org/ochoa
Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
Mission: Provide east Tucson senior citizens with services that enable them to remain in their homes and live independently, safely and with dignity.
Wish List: Volunteer drivers; financial donations; grant writer; gift cards for gas for our volunteers; office supplies; stamps; printing services.
Address: 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710, 248-0300, www.tucsonenvp.com
Pima County Community Land Trust
Mission: Develop permanently affordable housing, promote community revitalization, provide programs that help preserve housing.
Wish List: Coffee pot; laptop; projector; projector screen; refrigerator.
Address: 17 N. Linda Ave., Tucson, AZ 85745; 603-0587; www.pcclt.org