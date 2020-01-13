Nonprofits' wish list: Toiletries, front-desk volunteers, backpacks
Nonprofits’ wishlist

Nonprofits' wish list: Toiletries, front-desk volunteers, backpacks

  • Updated

Backpacks needed.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department/
Old Pueblo Community Services

Mission: When people face homelessness, Old Pueblo Community Services offers housing, counseling and support services to help them transform their lives.

Wish List: Feminine hygiene products; new women’s socks and underwear, sizes S and M; board games, puzzles, books and movies; mini fans; combs and brushes; exercise equipment. For men — toiletries; new men’s socks and underwear; bicycles; and gas BBQ grills.

Address: 4501 E 5th St., Tucson, AZ 85711; 546-0122; www.helptucson.org

St. Luke’s Home

Mission: Provide quality of life for low income elders to age with dignity in an assisted living community

Wish List: Front desk volunteers. Our front desk sits in the living room of our community. This is where all visitors, donations, mail and residents enter and exit St. Luke’s. We are looking for outgoing, organized volunteers to welcome visitors, accept donations and direct phone calls. Best times for volunteers are Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; four-hour shifts preferred. For information, call Sally at 207-0790.

Address: 615 E. Adams St. Tucson, AZ 85705; 207-0790; www.stlukeshometucson.org

Educational Enrichment Foundation

Mission: Providing resources to expand and enrich student learning in the Tucson Unified School District.

Wish List: Backpacks; socks; ear buds; perishable food snacks, like granola bars, dried fruit, nuts, etc.; individually packaged underwear (boys/girls/teens/young adults); khaki pants; fun school supplies to be used as incentives in schools for perfect attendance; gift cards to Target, Walmart and other stores; laundry detergent; and coffee.

Address: 5049 E. Broadway, No. 107, Tucson, AZ 85711; 325-8688; www.eeftucson.org

Wish list

The Arizona Daily Star publishes a Community Wish List every Tuesday for nonprofits and hosts a website where nonprofits can post their wishes all year.

Nonprofits registered as 501c(3) organizations are eligible to participate for free. Visit www.wishlisthero.org to register your organization.

Email wishlist@tucson.com if you would like to find out how you can support organizations in our community or receive support for your organization.

Community Wish List is a collaboration of the Star and Heather Hiscox, founder of WishListHero.org.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News