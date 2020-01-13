Nonprofits' wish list: Toiletries, front-desk volunteers, backpacks

Old Pueblo Community Services
Mission: When people face homelessness, Old Pueblo Community Services offers housing, counseling and support services to help them transform their lives.
Wish List: Feminine hygiene products; new women’s socks and underwear, sizes S and M; board games, puzzles, books and movies; mini fans; combs and brushes; exercise equipment. For men — toiletries; new men’s socks and underwear; bicycles; and gas BBQ grills.
Address: 4501 E 5th St., Tucson, AZ 85711; 546-0122; www.helptucson.org
St. Luke’s Home
Mission: Provide quality of life for low income elders to age with dignity in an assisted living community
Wish List: Front desk volunteers. Our front desk sits in the living room of our community. This is where all visitors, donations, mail and residents enter and exit St. Luke’s. We are looking for outgoing, organized volunteers to welcome visitors, accept donations and direct phone calls. Best times for volunteers are Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; four-hour shifts preferred. For information, call Sally at 207-0790.
Address: 615 E. Adams St. Tucson, AZ 85705; 207-0790; www.stlukeshometucson.org
Educational Enrichment Foundation
Mission: Providing resources to expand and enrich student learning in the Tucson Unified School District.
Wish List: Backpacks; socks; ear buds; perishable food snacks, like granola bars, dried fruit, nuts, etc.; individually packaged underwear (boys/girls/teens/young adults); khaki pants; fun school supplies to be used as incentives in schools for perfect attendance; gift cards to Target, Walmart and other stores; laundry detergent; and coffee.
Address: 5049 E. Broadway, No. 107, Tucson, AZ 85711; 325-8688; www.eeftucson.org