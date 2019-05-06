Old Pueblo Community Services
Mission: Offering housing, counseling and support services to help the homeless transform their lives.
Wish List: For women: Feminine hygiene products; new socks and underwear, sizes S and M; board games, puzzles, books, and movies; mini fans; combs and brushes; exercise equipment — yoga, cycle, weights, jump ropes. For men: Toiletries; new socks; new underwear; bicycles; gas BBQ grills.
Address: 4501 E. 5th St., Tucson, AZ 85711; 546-0122; www.helptucson.org
St. Luke’s Home
Mission: Provide quality of life for low income elders to age with dignity in an assisted living community.
Wish List: St Luke’s is a nonprofit senior community for low income elders. St Luke’s needs front desk volunteers. Our front desk sits in the living room of our community. This is where all visitors, donations, mail and residents enter and exit St. Luke’s. We are looking for outgoing, organized volunteers to welcome visitors, accept donations, and direct phone calls. Optimum times Monday-Friday between 8:30 and 5:30 p.m; four-hour shifts would be perfect. For information, please call Sally at 207-0790.
Address: 615 E. Adams St. Tucson, AZ 85705; 207-0790; www.stlukeshometucson.org
Educational Enrichment Foundation
Mission: Providing resources to expand and enrich student learning in the Tucson Unified School District.
Wish List: Backpacks; socks; ear buds; perishable food snacks, like granola bars, dried fruit, nuts, etc.; individually packaged underwear (boys/girls/teens/young adults); khaki pants; fun school supplies to be used as incentives in schools for perfect attendance; gift cards to Target, Walmart, other stores; laundry detergent; coffee.
Address: 5049 E. Broadway, No. 107, Tucson, AZ 85711; 325-8688; www.eeftucson.org