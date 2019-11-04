Military Assistance Mission
Mission: Providing financial and morale aid to Arizona active duty military, their families and wounded warriors regardless of overseas deployment status.
Wish List: Toys and gifts to be given to active duty military families at our Tucson Operation Holiday Open House on Dec. 14. Monetary donations are for toys and to help our lowest-ranking military members pay for basic living expenses.
Address: 1011 N. Craycroft Road, Suite 304, Tucson, AZ 85711; 347-5651; www.azmam.org
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)
Mission: We provide services to those affected by HIV/AIDS. Through education and support, we reduce stigma and sustain hope.
Wish List: Bleach; paper towels; shampoo and conditioner; toilet paper; toothpaste and toothbrushes.
Address: 2660 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719; 299-6647, Ext. 204; www.tihan.org
Devereux Arizona
Mission: Devereux changes lives and nurtures human potential. We inspire hope, ensure well-being and promote meaningful life choices.
Wish List: All donations benefit foster care, residential and respite programs. Passes to any family-friendly attractions such as Reid Park Zoo, Children’s Museum Tucson, movie passes, etc.; gift cards (Walmart, Target, grocery stores, restaurants, gas cards); hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, etc.); clothing; arts and crafts supplies; board games, card games and puzzles; sporting equipment; toys/stuffed animals; DVDs (rated G and PG); office supplies.
Address: 6141 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712; 576-5597, www.devereux.org