Metropolitan Education Commission
Mission: To advocate for all levels of education by sharing our voice, engaging our community and providing opportunities that help students prepare for a successful future
Wish List: 40-inch or larger TV with internet capability; TV wall mount; conference room table; iPad or tablet; standing water cooler; tower, oscillating fan; cork bulletin boards; small color laser printer; ergonomically appropriate desk chairs; adjustable ladder
Address: 1080 S. 10th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701; 670-0055; www.metedu.org
Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports
Mission: To provide and promote fitness, recreation and competitive sports opportunities for people with disabilities
Wish List: Basketball jerseys; basketball wheelchair; handcyles; sports wheelchair tires. Call or email contact before making a donation.
Address: 2610 E. Croyden St., Tucson, AZ 85716; 370-0588; www.soazadaptivesports.org
UA Steele Children’s Research Center
Mission: To teach, to heal, to discover. Our physician-scientists & researchers are improving children’s health through research
Wish List: Action figures; anything related to “Frozen,” the movie; Barbie and other dolls; card games; color books; gift cards; headphone/earbuds; Play-Doh; Lego sets; mini-basketball hoop; Nerf toys; sand art kits; movies and games. Call or email contact before making a donation.
Address: 1501 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 3301, Tucson, AZ 85724-5073; 626-6053; www.peds.arizona.edu