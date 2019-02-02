Tucson Police Department

A serious-injury collision involving three vehicles shut down a section of northbound Craycroft Road for several hours Saturday afternoon, police said.

At about 4 p.m., the crash occurred on northbound Craycroft at Waverly Street, which is south of Grant Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Dugan said a woman traveling southbound lost control of her vehicle and crashed in to a northbound vehicle. A third vehicle was hit after the initial collision. 

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A driver and their passenger from one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1