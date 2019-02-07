I-19 at Ajo to close this weekend for installation of girders

Transportation officials are advising drivers of a lane closure and restriction tonight.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 7, the northbound Interstate 19 on-ramp at Irvington Road will be closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Also, northbound I-19 near Ajo Way will be reduced to only one lane. 

The restrictions are scheduled from 11 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Feb. 8. Alternate routes include Valencia Road, Ajo Way, 12th Avenue and Mission Road. 

ADOT says the work is part of the "traffic interchange project" for I-19 and Ajo. The project is now in its final phase.

