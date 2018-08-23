Northbound Interstate 19 has reopened following a wrong-way crash about 12 miles south of Tucson near Sahuarita, officials say.
An 82-year-old man was driving the wrong way, southbound in the northbound lanes, on Interstate 19 near the Sahuarita Road exit when his vehicle collided head-on with another another vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old woman, said Quentin Mehr, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Both were taken to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson with non-life-threatening injuries.
The closure was at milepost 46, just before the Sahuarita Road exit, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes were closed for about 40 minutes.
Both lanes of I-19 northbound have reopened. https://t.co/AfqU9nNCcP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 23, 2018