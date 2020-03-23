Northwest Healthcare clinics offer virtual visits for COVID-19 pre-screening

Northwest Healthcare clinics are offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19.

People with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to the virus can use the healthcare provider's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer, the Tucson-area healthcare provider said in a news release.

"Because virtual visits can take place from home, they can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the news release said.

While the novel coronavirus cannot be diagnosed through a virtual visit, doctors can evaluate symptoms like a fever, cough and shortness of breath, discuss known risk factors, and answer patients' questions.

The doctor can then provide a referral for testing if they decide it's necessary, the news release said. Virtual visits are $40 and not covered by insurance.

Northwest Healthcare includes several health facilities in Tucson and the surrounding area, including Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, among several other locations.

For more information about how to download and use the VirtualHealthConnect app visit healthiertucson.com/virtual-visits.

A virtual visit or a call to a physician are recommended for people concerned about COVID-19, but those experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a severe headache, or other life-threatening conditions should call 911.

