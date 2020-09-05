Northwest, Oro Valley hospitals participating in national COVID-19 effort

Predicting which COVID-19 patients are going to become gravely ill is one of the goals behind a national health registry that now includes data from two Tucson hospitals.

Northwest Healthcare, which includes Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital, is providing the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation with information about its patients — particularly asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic ones — to better understand the disease.

And their efforts are already telling: At Northwest Medical Center, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd., they have determined that one in five patients admitted for COVID-19 were initially asymptomatic and experiencing what’s called silent hypoxia. Put simply, that’s when blood-oxygen saturation levels are exceedingly low but it’s “silent,” meaning the patient doesn’t realize it.

“We’ve got a good handle on who’s most at risk, but what we don’t know is how to predict it,” said Dr. Zane Khalpey, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Northwest Medical Center who is heading the data collection effort.

He said in addition to identifying key aspects of how COVID-19 affects patients, they will also be using artificial intelligence to make better predictions about the illness.