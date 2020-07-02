You are the owner of this article.
Not wearing a face mask in Tucson could cost you $50
Not wearing a face mask in Tucson could cost you $50

A civil fine of $50 or five hours of community service for those who do not abide by the mask-wearing requirement within Tucson's city limits will stay put, the council council agreed Tuesday night.

The council unanimously passed the ordinance to fall in line with what was set forth by the Pima County Board of Supervisors, who are requiring mask coverings in public places or areas where they cannot easily maintain a continuous physical distance of at least 6 feet from other persons.

Further, the city's provision keeps a penalty that was included in an emergency proclamation ordered by Mayor Regina Romero, which was superseded after Pima County passed its own ordinance.

That city's move is allowed by the city charter. It allows the council to “make regulations to prevent the spread of diseases." Romero previously said they would focus on education and not enforcement.

County officials said last week that they are exploring legal avenues for potential violators of the ordinance after receiving complaints of businesses violating the requirement. The county ordinance currently has no enforcement provision unless specifically approved by the Board of Supervisors.

