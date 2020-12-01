November brought abnormally warm weather to Tucson

Though it may come as no shock to Tucsonans, the month of November brought abnormally warm weather.

Factoring in both high and low temperatures, the average temperature last month was 64.8 degrees, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rob Howlett. That’s 5 degrees above normal.

Plus, eight records were either tied or broken for above-average temperatures, Howlett said.

“There was a stretch there where we had five in a row from the 16th through the 20th,” Howlett said. “This heat — we just can’t break out of it.”

Last month tied with 2012 as the fourth warmest November. The three Novembers with higher average temperatures were 2017, 2007 and 1999 with 69.1 degrees, 65.7 degrees and 65.4 degrees respectively.

And sticking to the hot and dry theme that we saw most of the summer, Tucson experienced below-normal precipitation last month with rain — 0.15 inches — recorded on only one day.

December is expected to bring much of the same kind of weather — above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall.

“We’re in a La Niña winter and that typically means we’ll be warmer than average with below-normal rainfall,” Howlett said.