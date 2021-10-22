Number of migrants crossing border south of Tucson up slightly in September

Customs officials at legal ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border reported about 6,500 encounters in September, which is far less than in August, July and June, when numbers were about twice that amount.

At ports of entry in Arizona, customs officials reported about 400 encounters, which is down from about 1,050 in August.

The term “encounter” refers to agents finding migrants crossing the border who are trying to evade detection as well as to asylum seekers who flag down agents.

The number of encounters is higher than the actual number of migrants crossing because of Title 42, a public-health order in response to the pandemic used by both the Trump and Biden administrations since March 2020. Under this order, the U.S. government quickly expels many migrants without processing them under immigration laws. As a result, the number of migrants who repeatedly cross the border is much higher now than prior to COVID-19.

More than 81% of the encounters during September in the Tucson Sector resulted in expulsions under Title 42. Only about 3,300 migrants were processed under immigration laws.

The bulk of the encounters in the Tucson Sector in September, about 16,300, involved citizens of Mexico or Guatemala, which has been the trend.