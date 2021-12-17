Nursing shortages compounding Southern Arizona health-care crisis

What pushed this small hospital to that point is directly related to nursing shortages, coupled with treating very sick unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

During that week, staff had to manage four intubations over a day or so when the hospital was already brimming with patients. Dr. Cristian Laguillo, a senior physician with the hospital, said about 70% of its resources are currently going to unvaccinated COVID patients.

“For hours, we have to devote a number of resources to one person,” he said of inserting the breathing tubes. Often, it takes two or three nurses to stabilize such a seriously sick patient, he said, and staff end up borrowing nurses from the emergency room or the operating room.

During this same period, two nurses and a technician called in sick.

“That left us with very little resources and very little staffing,” he said. "The staff have been working so hard to keep up and then they get sick themselves, or burn out."

The hospital has about 380 employees. Eight staff members — mostly nurses — were out sick with COVID last week. All of them are vaccinated, and none has been sick enough to require hospitalization.