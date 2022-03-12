Amity Foundation founder's death mourned in Tucson, world

Jess Losoya’s introduction to Arbiter was when he first watched “Lifers” in a California prison cell in 2009.

He’d been addicted to crystal methamphetamine, committed related crimes and, he said, “didn’t have a lot going for me in my life.” Losoya said three years later, when he was paroled, he asked to go to an Amity facility in Los Angeles.

In time, he met Arbiter and began assisting with the work there. He was hired in 2013 and moved to Tucson and Amity’s Circle Tree Ranch on East Tanque Verde Road, where he’s now vice president of services and training.

Arbiter and Mullen became like family, he said. “She really connected, she really cared," he said. "She wanted to know your story.”

Dozens of people reached out to the Arizona Daily Star to share stories of how Arbiter helped them.

Tucsonan Mark Schuettinger, 66, first met Arbiter when he was 25. He'd been using heroin for 11 years when he arrived at Amity.

“Thanks to her hard work and help, I ended my life of self destruction and degradation,” he said. “I have spent the last 40 years working with her and her husband, Rod Mullen. She became my dearest friend.”