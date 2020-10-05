 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 5 is voter registration deadline; early voting begins Oct. 7 in Arizona 5

Oct. 5 is voter registration deadline; early voting begins Oct. 7 in Arizona 5

  • Updated

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5. The easiest way to do so is online at servicearizona.com 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5.

The easiest way to do so is online at servicearizona.com

Election Day is Nov. 3. Arizona allows any voter to request a ballot by mail.

Or you can vote in person. Arizona offers early voting.

To find out where to vote in person on Election Day, see tucne.ws/mypoll

To vote early in person, go to an early voting site between Oct. 7 and Oct. 30.

Locations are listed online at recorder.pima.gov

Or voters may request an early ballot by mail online at tucne.ws/ballot, or by calling the recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

Early ballots will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

The recorder’s office offers these instructions for voting by mail:

Place your voted ballot-by-mail in the postage paid envelope provided to you, seal and sign the envelope, then return it by doing one of the following:

  • Mail to Pima County Recorder, P.O. Box 3145, Tucson AZ 85702-3145.
  • Deliver in person to 240 N. Stone Ave.
  • Drop it off at any early voting site or curbside ballot drop-off site. Locations are listed online at

recorder.pima.gov

  • Drop it off at any Pima County polling place on Election Day. Locations are listed at

tucne.ws/polls

You must sign the ballot envelope in order for your ballot to be processed.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Want to know about local candidates?

To see the Arizona Daily Star's articles about local candidates and races in this election, see:

Tucson.com/news/election

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 289: Evaluating the Arizona Wildcats' brutal 2020 football schedule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News