Oct. 5 is voter registration deadline; early voting begins Oct. 7 in Arizona 5

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5.

The easiest way to do so is online at servicearizona.com

Election Day is Nov. 3. Arizona allows any voter to request a ballot by mail.

Or you can vote in person. Arizona offers early voting.

To find out where to vote in person on Election Day, see tucne.ws/mypoll

To vote early in person, go to an early voting site between Oct. 7 and Oct. 30.

Locations are listed online at recorder.pima.gov

Or voters may request an early ballot by mail online at tucne.ws/ballot, or by calling the recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

Early ballots will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

The recorder’s office offers these instructions for voting by mail: