The deaths of two Great Horned Owls found in Tucson last week has prompted an investigation by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Officials are offering up to $1,500, with an additional $500 from area homeowners, for information leading to an arrest for the deaths.
Investigators found the owls on May 28 in the 1500 block of East Prospect Lane, near North Campbell Avenue and East Limberlost Drive. The deaths likely happened at the same time, officials said in a news release.
Their exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference case number 19-001424.
The department is also offering $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the deaths of two young javelina. They were found in a Sierra Vista wash on June 2.