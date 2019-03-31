Marana Police Department officers investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting at a residence in Marana on Sunday morning. An officer shot a male suspect during an altercation after the officer responded to the scene at a house in the 7400 block of West Crimson Ridge Drive, said Sgt Chriswell Scott, with the Marana PD.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

The Marana Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Continental Reserve and North Silverbell Road on Sunday morning that left one man dead, said Sgt. Chriswell Scott, a the department spokesman.

An officer responded to a call around 8 a.m. at a residence in the 4700 block of West Crimson Ridge Drive after a woman called 911 with an unknown problem, Scott said.

The officer shot and killed a man at the home during an altercation, Scott said.

Another man and a woman, who were not involved in the altercation, were found in critical condition inside the house and were taken to a hospital.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward by calling 520-382-2000, or 88-CRIME if they wish to remain anonymous.

