 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officer shooting shuts down roadway in central Tucson
alert

Officer shooting shuts down roadway in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • Kelly Presnell

TPD personnel on the scene of shooting at 4880 E. 29th St., The Apple Apartments. Officers have closed down 29th between Rosemont and Swan.

Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in central Tucson. 

Tucson Police did not release any information about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon in the 4800 block of East 29th Street, near South Swan Road. 

Police shut down 29th Street from Swan to Rosemont Avenue. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. 

Tucson Police outside a shooting scene at the Apple Apartments, 4880 E. 29th St, on August 20, 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: TPD personnel on the scene of shooting at 4880 E. 29th St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News