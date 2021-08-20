Officer shooting shuts down roadway in central Tucson

- Kelly Presnell
Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in central Tucson.
Tucson Police did not release any information about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon in the 4800 block of East 29th Street, near South Swan Road.
Police shut down 29th Street from Swan to Rosemont Avenue. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
