Update to lawsuit for back pay

Last December, four deputies filed a notice of claim with the county, saying they were owed back pay promised to them under the now-defunct Step Program. The county declined to settle and the lawsuit proceeded to Pima County Superior Court in February, but in June, an amended claim was filed after 116 deputies and corrections officer joined the legal action.

The updated dollar amount was for $12.4 million in promised pay raises that the officers say the county failed to follow through on.

The 60-day mark has passed and the county declined to settle the suit, meaning it can move forward in court should the claimants decide to sign on as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

A status conference is scheduled for later this week.